Ford Explorers Recalled

April 29, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





About 250,000 Explorers are being recalled by Ford because the vehicle just rolls away, even after it is shifted into park.



The recall involves Explorers in the 2020 through 2021 model years and includes the Explorer police hybrids.



According to the recall from government regulators, a rear axle mounting bolt can break, causing the driveshaft to slip away and disconnect even if the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied.



The company says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries because of the recall.



Notification letters will be sent out in early June.