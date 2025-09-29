Recall: 58M Pounds of Corn Dogs and Sausage-On-A-Stick Products

September 29, 2025

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



About 58 million pounds of corn dogs and other sausage-on-a-stick products are being recalled across the U.S. because wood pieces may be embedded in the batter.



The Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Saturday. It covers certain "State Fair Corn Dogs on a Stick" and "Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick" products from Hillshire Brands, a Tyson Foods subsidiary.



The issue was discovered after consumer complaints, with five injuries reported.



The products were made between March 17 and last Friday. Consumers should either discard or return the products - and check online for further information.