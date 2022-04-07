Bridges To Be Rebuilt In Livingston County

April 7, 2022

Four bridges in Livingston County and as many as seventy-eight others across the state are being repaired, removed or replaced under a new bridge bundling program that began last month.



The program is expected to continue until 2024.



Among all of the bridges in Livingston County; 30% are in good condition, 55% are fair and 15% are rated as poor.



Matt Cheynoweth, director of M-DOT’s bridge program, says the state is addressing the poor condition of bridges as fast as possible.



11% of bridges in Michigan, statewide, are deemed in poor condition. Nationwide, it's just 7%.



Two local bridge projects will take place this year.



The Iosco Road Bridge at the Red Cedar River drain (pictured main) and the Mason Road Bridge (bottom) at the Shiawassee River are both scheduled for superstructure replacement starting in May. Work is estimated to take around 60 days for both projects.



In fiscal year 2023, the Bowdish Road Bridge at an unnamed creek is scheduled for replacement. Then in 2024, the McCabe Road Bridge over the Huron River will be replaced. That bridge has been closed for years, much to the dismay of Green Oak Township residents. Some have voiced safety concerns.



An online dashboard provides project updates and shows percent completion, detour routes, and other information for each of these projects. Clicking on the interactive map pulls up details on each project, including photos documenting the ongoing work. The link is provided.