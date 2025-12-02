Mother & Husband Charged In Murder Of Rebecca Park

December 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A northern Michigan woman and her husband have been arraigned on charges in the murder of her biological pregnant daughter.



40-year-old Cortney Bartholomew and 47-year-old Bradly Bartholomew were arraigned Tuesday on multiple felony charges related to the murder of 22-year-old Rebecca Park of Manton (pictured). Bond was denied.



It is alleged that on November 3rd, the couple lured Park – Cortney Bartholomew’s biological daughter, who was approximately 38 weeks pregnant at the time – to their Wexford County home. The couple then allegedly tortured Park in an attempt to remove the unborn infant, resulting in the death of both. After an extensive search, Park’s slain body and remains were found in the Manistee National Forest on November 25th.



The couple faces the following charges:



-One count of First-Degree Murder, a potential life sentence offense;

-One count of Felony Murder, a potential life sentence offense;

-One count of Torture, a potential life sentence offense;

-One count of Conspiracy to Commit Torture, a potential life sentence offense;

-One count of Assault on a Pregnant Individual Causing Miscarriage/Stillbirth, a potential life sentence offense;

-One count of Conspiracy to Commit Assault on a Pregnant Individual Causing Miscarriage/Stillbirth, a potential life sentence offense;

-One count of Unlawful Imprisonment, a 15-year felony; and

-One count of Removal of a Dead Body, a 1-year misdemeanor.





During the arraignment, Wexford County Prosecutor Johanna Carey said “This is frankly evil personified”. She said “This case involves a truly horrific homicide in which a young woman and her unborn child endured unimaginable suffering at the hands of the Defendants. The brutality and disregard for human life displayed here are deeply troubling. While these remain allegations until proven in court, the evidence reflects an extraordinary level of callousness and violence. We look forward to presenting the full facts in court.”



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel commented “Rebecca had everything to live for, and our hearts are with her loved ones as they endure this unthinkable loss. We are committed to working alongside the Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is pursued in this tragic case without delay.”



The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public not to interfere with the ongoing investigation and to avoid all active investigation sites.



Anyone who believes they have information to assist in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the tip line at 231-306-2072 or the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department at 231-779-9216.



A preliminary exam is set for December 16th in the 84th District Court in Cadillac.