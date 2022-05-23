Whitmer Proposes $500 Rebate Check For Families

May 23, 2022

Governor Whitmer is asking the legislature to think about sending $500 rebate checks to Michigan families because of the upturn in inflation and the influx of cash into the state treasury.



The proposed MI Tax Rebate Right Now, the governor says, would send money to working families. The house fiscal

agency adjusted the state's general and school aid funds, upwards from $2.2 billion to $2.8 billion dollars.



The move comes after Whitmer vetoed similar legislation, the $500 child tax credit, earlier this month.