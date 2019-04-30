17th Annual Food Drive To Benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank

The Livingston County Association of Realtors will be out and about this weekend to collect food for the hungry.



The association’s 17th annual food drive is this Saturday, May 4th from 9am to 1pm. Over 50 local Realtors® and Affiliate members will be collecting food and funds at several locations including Kroger stores in Brighton, Howell and Hartland; VG’s and Walmart in Howell, and Busch’s and the Legacy Center in Brighton.



Previously known as Fill The Gazebo, the drive has transitioned over the years and benefits Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County. The Association has raised $17,000 towards a goal of $20,000 and 5,000 pounds of food through sponsorships, individual donations and campaigns at local brokerages. Organizers say all donated dollars go further thanks to Gleaners' buying power in which $1 provides 3 meals. Some suggested items to donate include cereal, canned meat, soup, jelly and green beans. You’ll find details through the event link provided. (JM)