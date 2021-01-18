Reality Tour Dates Set For February

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local coalition will host a series of events that aim to combat the opiate crisis with an inside look at what addiction looks like.



Wake Up Livingston will be hosting virtual Reality Tours, twice a month starting February 4th. The free tour will allow participants to follow the fate of a fictitious teen addicted to drugs. The Tour includes a student led dramatic skit accompanied by a narrative that includes the constant reminder to the audience that, “Once I was just like you.”



Each attendee will be given a drug abuse profile to adopt during the program and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions of local law enforcement and a recovery advocate. Families will also be offered information on how to talk to youth about substance use and abuse. Organizers say the presentations are recommended for children age 10 and up when accompanied by their parent. Advance reservations are necessary, as space is limited.



Wake Up Livingston focuses on raising awareness about prescription drug use and abuse. The group is made up of community members and is a subcommittee of the Livingston County Community Alliance, which is a county-wide, anti-drug coalition that aims to unite the community to reduce and prevent youth substance use and to live a safe and drug free lifestyle. The group’s stated purpose is to connect the Livingston County community to establish and promote healthy community norms concerning the use of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco.