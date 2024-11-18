Realcomp: Livingston Co. Home Listings Soar After Election Day

November 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Year-over-year home sales in Livingston County were on the rise in October, but nothing like the days following the presidential election.



"From November 1 through the 15th, there were 120 new listings in Livingston County, for sale," says Laura Toms, a realtor with Century 21.



"Even though our listings were creeping up in October, I feel like since the election, there's been an extraordinary number of new listings. I think people were just waiting."



The latest Realcomp numbers show year-over-year sales in October were up 13 percent in Livingston County, along with more days on the market, which was up nearly 40 percent compared to October 2023.



However, the median sales price in Livingston County was $410,000 last month, up 12 percent from a year ago. Only Washtenaw County was higher, at $415,000.



Numbers were also up across the board in Oakland County.



View the Realcomp numbers attached below.