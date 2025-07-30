'Ready, Set, School!' Being Hosted at 2|42 Community Church in Brighton Saturday

July 30, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



As the start of school closes in, the Livingston County Health Department is making it easier to get kids ready to head back.



Their annual “Ready, Set, School!” health and safety fair is 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday at 2|42 Community Church on Brighton



Families will be able to check out interactive booths and hands-on activities that promote school readiness, health and wellness. “From playful learning stations to practical health services, ‘Ready, Set, School!’ is a one-stop shop to support your child’s transition to preschool, daycare or kindergarten.”



Services include:

Free child health screenings, including vision and dental screenings.

On-site immunizations.

Family wellness and safety resources.

Giveaways and take-home materials.

Fun, engaging activities for families with children 0-8 from Great Start Livingston.



Organizer Courtney Rynkiewicz said the event is for kids ages 0 to 12-years-old, but focuses mainly on getting kids 3 to 5-years-old ready for daycare, preschool or kindergarten.



The University of Michigan’s “Pop-up Safety Town” will be on site to teach kids about injury prevention.



There will be a variety of vehicles, from police cars to ambulances, for Touch-A-Truck. The vehicles will be available throughout the event, but a sensory-friendly hour will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Free kids’ books, yard games and other activities will also be going on. Free snacks will be provided by the Salvation Army’s Summer Lunch Bunch.



2|42 Community Church is located at 7526 Grand River Ave., in Brighton. There is no registration necessary for the free event.



(photo credit: LCHD)