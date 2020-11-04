Reader Wins Prosecutor Race, As GOP Sweeps County Offices

November 4, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Republicans continued their winning ways locally in races for several county positions.



Former Chief Judge David Reader will be the new Livingston County Prosecutor. Reader, a Republican, stepped down from the bench last year to run for the position, claiming a desire to restore integrity to the position. He defeated current prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt in the primary, and soundly defeated Democratic challenger Ragan Lake in the General Election by a 2-to-1 vote.



In other county races, Livingston County Clerk and Republican-incumbent Betsy Hundley beat Democrat Jordan Genso by the same margin. The result was remarkably similar in the race for County Treasurer. G.O.P.-incumbent Jennifer Nash won another term in her defeat of Democrat Dan Lauria. Another Republican-incumbent, Brian Jonckheere, who leads the County Drain Commission, scored a 30-point win against challenger and Democrat Andrew Nowicki. And Republican Brandon Denby will continue manning his post as Register of Deeds after winning his re-election against Democrat Julie Hargenrader by 27-points.