Reaching Higher Issues Letter Of Appeal

December 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit with a mission of impacting lives through personal leadership development is seeking support heading into a new year.



Reaching Higher is a non-profit dedicated to preparing individuals to live with purpose and confidence through personal leadership development and coaching.



A Letter of Appeal states that Reaching Higher came back strong from the pandemic and ready to bring its curriculum of personal leadership development to more youth and adults. In 2022, hundreds of students were said to have been reached throughout Michigan through live, in-person classes with a curriculum of success. Dozens of adults were also reached during virtual classes.



The non-profit thanked donors for continued support and says it’s looking forward to making a difference in 2023.



The Letter of Appeal is attached.