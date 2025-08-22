Re-Dedication Ribbon Cutting for Hidden Springs' Food Pantry Sunday

August 22, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A re-dedication ribbon cutting ceremony is planned in Howell Sunday afternoon for the Edward and June Kellogg Food Pantry / Hidden Springs Church Hunger Ministry.



"The food pantry is re-dedicated its time and efforts in the community. There will be people from Howell VG's. We're going to be respecting Meijer Simply Give for helping us. The Dollar General. All of the supporters that give back to this pantry so we can afford resources and to give resources to those in-need," says Mary Vance,



Vance says about 29 percent of Livingston County's 196,000 residents need some form of food resource support.



"The good news is in our county, we have the resources and they are available," she says. "We're trying to let people know where the pantries are. Places like the Hunger Council and through Gleeners."



"This is a very expensive county to live in and there's a saying 'rent gets paid first,' and so when things are tough, sometimes needing food support is real. We shouldn't have anybody go hunry, or a child go hungry, or an elder go hungry, because there is enough food to fill the gap."



Vance says now it's time to teach people how to bridge that gap.



The entire community is invited Sunday 3-5 pm, at Hidden Springs Church off at 5860 N. Latson in Howell.



