RCOC To Host Work Zone Awareness Week Event

April 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whjmi.com





A press conference this week will highlight National Work Zone Awareness Week.



It will be hosted by The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), in partnership with the Genesee County Road Commission and the Operating Engineers Local 324.



The event takes place on Wednesday, April 22nd at 10am at the RCOC Cedric L. Jones Southfield Garage.



The event is intended to draw attention to the need for motorists to slow down and pay close attention while driving through work zones to ensure the safety of both the workers building and maintaining roads as well as the motorists.



This year’s NWZAW theme, “Safe Actions Save Lives,” highlights the importance of staying alert and driving responsibly through work zones.



The event location is the RCOC garage named after Cedric L. Jones, the RCOC worker killed last year when a car veered into the section of Orchard Lake Road where he was working.



The garage is located at 27900 Franklin Road in Southfield (immediately south of I-696). Jones’ wife will speak at the event, as will officials from the road agencies and the Operating Engineers.



April 22nd is also Go Orange Day, when the public is encouraged to wear orange to show support for work zone safety and help raise awareness about the risks faced by road workers daily.



National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 20th - 24th.