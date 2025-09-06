RCOC Unveils New Re-Designed, More User-Friendly Website

September 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Road Commission for Oakland County has launched a re-designed website that it says improves the user experience while continuing to provide valuable information.



The site remains available at www.rcocweb.org. The link is provided.



RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said “The new website is simpler, cleaner and easier to navigate. It contains all the information our residents and motorists rely on, but in a streamlined format that makes it faster to find what you need.”



The updated site features easy access to the most-requested information, including:

-How to report a pothole or any other road issue.

-Details on current road improvement projects.

-Gravel-road maintenance and dust-control schedules.

-Explanations of why roundabouts are a better option at some intersections.

-Real-time traffic map featuring congestion levels on RCOC roads.



Kolar emphasized that the design builds on the agency’s commitment to accessibility. “The website continues to be multilingual through use of Google Translate and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant, ensuring all residents, regardless of language or ability, can access the information they need.



Kolar added “Web technology is always evolving. We constantly review website analytics to ensure we make it easier for residents to find the content they need. Regular updates help us keep the site user-friendly and ensure it continues to meet the needs of Oakland County residents, businesses and motorists.”



Kolar encouraged users to explore the re-designed site, even if they visit it often. He said “There’s a wealth of road-related information people may not realize is available. The new design features RCOC’s social media feeds at the bottom of the home page, giving users a one-stop shop for the latest RCOC updates.



The refreshed site is also designed to link seamlessly with the recently updated RCOC app, which provides quick access to the most popular website features. The app is free to download by searching “Road Commission for Oakland County” in any app store.