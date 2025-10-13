RCOC: Make Sure to Shake Your Mailbox Ahead of Snowplow Season

October 13, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Is your mailbox ready for winter?



October is “Shake Your Mailbox” month, and the Road Commission for Oakland County is reminding the public to take the time to do any maintenance before winter weather hits.



Heavy snow thrown from snowplows and winter weather in general can damage weak and unstable mailboxes.



“Taking a few minutes this month to make sure your mailbox is sturdy can save you from an unnecessary winter headache,” RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said. “A quick shake and tightening a few bolts can mean the difference between keeping your mailbox upright or digging it out of a snowbank.”



Officials recommend the following tips to make sure your mailbox is winter-ready:



• Shake it: Gently shake your mailbox to check for stability.



• Tighten it: Secure any loose bolts or screws.



• Check it: Ensure the post is secure and won’t lean or fall under pressure.



• Fix it: Replace any worn-out parts before the snow arrives.



Mailboxes that are installed on solid posts, sit at a proper height and are the correct distance from the road are more likely to survive the plowing season.