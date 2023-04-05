RCOC Looking for Seasonal Summer Help

April 5, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is looking to hire approximately 29 seasonal summer laborers.



According to a press release, the position pays $15 per hour with a five-day work-week schedule. Workers are expected to report in early June and positions will last 10 to 12 weeks, depending on the need.



Applicants must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or GED by the first day, have a valid driver’s license, be legally eligible to work in the United States, and be available to work Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



“Seasonal employees are a great asset to the Road Commission,” RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said. “This allows the Road Commission to expand our workforce and maximize productivity during the road-construction season.”



Those interested should go to the RCOC webpage (link provided below) and click the “Careers” button. On the “Current Job Openings” page, find the posting for “Seasonal Summer Laborer.”



The posting provides additional job information and the option to apply.