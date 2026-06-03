RCOC Cancels Weekend Intersection Closure in South Lyon

June 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Some good news for those planning to drive through downtown South Lyon this weekend. The Road Commission for Oakland County reports a planned closure of the intersection at Pontiac Trail/Lafayette and McHattie streets for watermain work has been canceled.



“The work is continuing. What happened was the contractor initially thought they would have to close Pontiac Trail completely to do this sewer work. They found a way to do this particular bit of work without closing Pontiac Trail completely. So, the work will still take place. It will just be done outside of the southbound travel lanes,” said RCOC spokesman Craig Bryson.



Bryson said a full closure of the intersection may be required at a future date to complete the work. If it is needed, the date will be announced.



The work is part of the ongoing drainage and reconstruction project on Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street, from 9 Mile Road to north of 10 Mile Road, which started May 11.



Northbound Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street is closed until mid-November. The detour for northbound traffic is 9 Mile Road to Griswold Road to 10 Mile Road/Lake Street to Martindale Road to 11 Mile Road, back to Pontiac Trail.



The contractor for the project is DiPonio Contracting of Shelby Township.



For more information on the project, visit the “Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street, 9 Mile to north of 10 Mile Road” page in the “Road Projects” section of the RCOC website linked below.



Anyone interested can also sign up to receive regular text or email updates about the project via the Alerts section of the RCOC website.



For questions about the project, contact RCOC through any of the following methods:



• Online at www.rcocweb.org



• Via telephone at 877-858-4804 (Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.)



• Via e-mail at dcsmail@rcoc.org