RCOC Releases Biennial Strategic Planning Report

February 19, 2026

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) has published the 2025 edition of its Strategic Planning Report.



The report summarizes the biennial meetings that agency leaders conduct individually with the leadership of virtually every community in the county. It also summarizes the messages shared by RCOC with communities as well as the feedback provided by each community during the meetings, which took place in 2025.



A critical tool for planning, the Strategic Planning process helps to shape RCOC’s future use of resources, project selection and road-maintenance strategies. Agency leadership has been conducting the Strategic Planning process with county communities since 1985.



RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar commented “These meetings help to ensure we maintain strong relationships with our customers while also allowing us to share critical information with the leaders of every community. They also allow us to check the pulse of development or redevelopment in the communities that may impact traffic and gain valuable feedback on the services we provide.”



Once completed, the Strategic Planning report is shared with the leaders of all communities in the county as well as with all other elected officials serving the county. It is also available on the RCOC website (www.rcocweb.org – select the “About Us” tab at the top of the homepage, then click “Publications” and scroll to the “Strategic Planning Reports” heading).



