Appeal Denied For I-96 Spree Shooter

March 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An appeal from a Wixom man sentenced to prison for a series of shootings along the I-96 corridor that kept motorists on edge for weeks has been denied again.



This week, the Michigan Court of Appeals denied an application for leave to appeal from 54-year-old Raulie Casteel. He’s currently incarcerated at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater.



Casteel is serving a sentence of up to 40 years in prison for the 2012 random-target spree shootings along I-96 in Ingham, Livingston, Oakland, and Shiawassee Counties.



Casteel was convicted of 25 felonies by either plea or jury in 2014; one count of Terrorism, twelve counts of Felony Firearm, one count of Carrying a Weapon with Unlawful Intent, one count of Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle, one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, eight counts of Assault with Intent to Commit Gross Bodily Harm Less than Murder, and one count of Assault with Intent to Commit Murder.



Following failed attempts at traditional appeals, Casteel filed a motion for relief from judgement, asserting ineffectiveness of his own counsel in not asserting on his behalf an insanity defense. After the trial court denied the motion, Casteel filed for appeal at the Court of Appeals, which remanded the case back to trial court to hear the motion. The trial court heard extensive proceedings throughout 2022 into early 2023, and issued an opinion finding defense counsel was not ineffective. Upon issuance of this opinion, the Court of Appeals denied the application for leave to appeal on March 13th.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said “it’s important for the safety of the public at-large that these convictions and sentences remain in place, and here the Court of Appeals agreed with our position that Casteel had adequate representation at trial. My department works tirelessly to secure convictions in defense of victims and public safety, but less publicly seen is our post-conviction work to uphold valid state convictions and just and appropriate sentences. Casteel’s crime spree struck fear into Michigan motorists across one of our most populous corridors, and we are relieved this dangerous offender will remain behind bars.”





Casteel's attorney earlier argued his client was troubled but not a terrorist. While he had admitted to the shootings, Casteel’s attorney said his client was mentally ill and on medication.



Records show Casteel’s earliest release date is November 2030.