Rare Doll Auction for South Lyon's Center of Active Adults

January 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Some rare and vintage dolls go on the auction block this weekend to benefit the Center for Active Adults in South Lyon.



Director Carrie Cavanaugh says more than 150 date back to the early 1900s, while another 100 or so include Danbury and Barbie dolls.



"We're actually offering the dolls in four different lots. It's a $50 minimum per lot. And then they'll get all those dolls in the lot, with a lot of gems within that lot," she says.



The four lots and can be viewed online or during one-hour in-person appointments this Thursday through Saturday. Sealed written bids will be accepted until 2pm Monday, February 5.



The Center raised nearly $7,000 during a similar auction last year of sports trading cards.



"We have 4,400 in South Lyon, Green Oak Township, City of South Lyon and surrounding areas that are members of the Center for Active Adults. We have a number of programs that we offer to our residents and our members who are 50 and older," says Cavanaugh.



