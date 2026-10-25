Rapper Nicki Minaj Joins President Trump at GOP Rally in Michigan

October 25, 2026

Fox News Digital / news@whmi.com



Rapper Nicki Minaj doubled down on her support for President Donald Trump during a Republican campaign rally in Michigan on Sunday, telling the president she would back him again if he ever sought another term.



Minaj was invited onstage at the Port Huron rally by Trump, who was campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James.



"President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time," Minaj said. "And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again."



Trump, who is serving his second term, is barred by the 22nd Amendment from being elected president to a third term.



The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star has increasingly voiced support for the president and recently served as a celebrity judge for the Small Business Administration on the Small Business Administration's Million Dollar Pitch Competition, serving as one of the celebrity judges.



"I am so honored to be working with this president. He represents resilience," Minaj told the crowd. "Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country. And he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children."



She added, "I love him so much."



Minaj also urged support for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections, as the party seeks victories in two major Michigan races. She described the upcoming vote as a "major turning point for our country."



"We really need all of these great people to be elected," Minaj said.



Minaj also addressed transgender-related issues involving children.



"We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?" Minaj said. "We don't want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone. Leave them out of it."



Trump introduced Minaj as the "queen of rap" before joking that he did not like someone stealing the spotlight.



"I don't like being overshadowed," Trump quipped. "And this woman overshadows me, and I'm angry about it."



As the crowd cheered her on, the president observed, "They're going crazy over her."



After Minaj wrapped up her remarks, Trump praised her again, saying, "You see why everybody likes Nicki."



"She is a very, very special person. She gets it."



Minaj's appearance on the campaign trail comes after the "Super Bass" and "Starships" singer recently said in a Fox News interview with Lara Trump that young Americans should participate in the midterms and urged them to "vote red now."



White House communications director Steven Cheung also weighed in on Minaj's growing political involvement, the next White House press secretary in a post on X.



"Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House press secretary! @NICKIMINAJ," he posted on X.