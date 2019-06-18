Rapper Claims To Purchase Hell & Rename As "Gay Hell" In Trump Protest

June 18, 2019

A rapper and comedian took to Twitter Monday to announce that he had purchased Hell, Michigan and renamed it “Gay Hell”; however according to an administrator for the Hell Facebook page, Hell has only been rented and not sold.



Elijah Daniels, who has nearly 600,000 YouTube subscribers, previously served as Hell’s Mayor for the day and reportedly was interested in doing so again to spite the Trump Administration’s ban on embassies flying pride flags. Daniels on Monday tweeted: "ahead of pride month Trump's administration put a ban on embassy's flying pride flags. so as of today, I am now the owner of Hell, Michigan. I bought the whole town. And my first act as owner, I have renamed my town to Gay Hell, MI. The only flags allowed to fly are pride."



Social media users who claim to live in Hell commented on Facebook that the story wasn’t true, to which an administrator for the page responded to say, “Elijah owns Hell for 72 hours”.



John Colone, who is considered Hell’s unofficial mayor, declined to comment during a phone conversation with WHMI. However, he is seen in a picture on Daniel's Twitter page sitting with Daniel as the rapper signs a document. However, that is likely the Mayor of Hell for a day proclamation that Daniel also posted on Twitter from 2017. That has led to speculation that the claim of purchasing Hell and renaming it is more of a publicity stunt than fact.



Colone put up for sale in 2016 the five acres that make up his corner of Hell, including the Hell Wedding Chapel and Scream’s Ice Cream Shop. His original asking price was $1.3 million, which also included the rights to Hell-themed merchandise. He later dropped the price to $999,666, and then to $900,000. (JK)