Multiple US-23 Ramp & Lane Closures Begin Next Tuesday

August 29, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Multiple ramp and lane closures are planned on US-23 in the Brighton and Green Oak Township areas following the Labor Day holiday weekend.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing multiple ramps along US-23 next Tuesday, September 5th, during a stage shift on the Flex Route project.



Closures include the northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96, the eastbound/westbound Lee Road ramp to northbound US-23, and the northbound US-23 ramp to Lee Road – which will remain closed until September 19th. Northbound US-23 will have one lane closed from Silver Lake Road to I-96 as well.



Closures are scheduled to be in effect on Tuesday, September 5th from 5am to 2pm – with the exception of the northbound US-23 ramp to Lee Road.



MDOT advises that various traffic restrictions will be in effect.



During the closure of the northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96, traffic will be detoured via westbound I-96 and Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.



During the intermittent closures of the eastbound and westbound Lee Road ramp to northbound US-23, traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23 and Silver Lake Road to northbound US-23. That work will also require closing one lane on northbound US-23 from Silver Lake Road to I-96.



Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



The work is part of MDOT's ongoing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96. The project consists of less than 7.5 miles of hot-mix asphalt rebuilding and improvements, shoulder widening, interchange reconfigurations, bridge replacement, and improvements at nine structures. MDOT built the first Flex Route on US-23 between M-14 and 8 Mile Road in 2016 and 2017.



Photo: Google Street View