Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A double-lane freeway and ramp closure is taking place in Brighton today.

A double-lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-96 at Grand River, exit 145. The closure is scheduled to be in effect from roughly 9am to 4pm.

Additionally, the eastbound Grand River ramp to eastbound I-96 will also be closed. That ramp closure will also be in effect from 9am to 4pm.

Delays should be expected and alternate routes are advised.

Photo: Google Street View