US-23 Ramp Improvement Project Starts Monday In Fenton

July 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A freeway ramp construction project in the City of Fenton is slated to get underway next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says both ramps at southbound US-23 and Thompson Road will be reduced to passenger traffic only; with trucks to be detoured via Silver Lake Road. Thompson Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The project is expected to start Monday but all work is weather dependent. MDOT says it’s investing $65,000 to improve the turning radius of southbound US-23 at Thompson Road and replace guardrail. Officials say the work will improve safety and operations for truck traffic but specifically improve the turning radius for truck traffic using the ramps.



The estimated completion date for the project is sometime in August. A link to the MDOT project map is provided.