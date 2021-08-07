US-23 Ramp Closures Start Monday For Bridge Work

August 7, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists will have to deal with various ramp closures and detours starting Monday on US-23.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will close and detour the US-23 ramps at Silver Lake, North, and Torrey Roads to complete bridge repairs. Overnight closures on Silver Lake Road and North Road are also planned to accommodate US-23 bridge demolition.



The work is part of a $12.3 million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor through Genesee County. Work includes steel beam repairs, deck replacements, and protective epoxy coating. Most of the work is expected to be complete this year, with additional epoxy flood coating planned for summer 2022.



As for traffic restrictions starting Monday, all ramps at US-23/Silver Lake Road and US-23/North Road/Torrey Road will be closed and detoured. Traffic will also be shifted toward the median to allow work to occur on the overpass. From August 16th to the 21st, drivers should expect Silver Lake Road and North Road to be closed at US-23 during overnight hours from 8pm to 4am while bridge demolition is completed.



Following the Labor Day holiday weekend, drivers should expect lane closures on US-23 from Silver Lake Road to the Shiawassee River bridge and also south of Hill Road at the Swartz Creek bridge. Those lane closures will be in place through November.