Ramp Closures On Northbound US-23 & I-94

October 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT has issued some travel advisories for US-23 and I-94.





Travel advisory for US-23 in Washtenaw County:



The northbound US-23 ramps to and from Plank Road will be closed for maintenance for a few weeks starting at 7am today, October 14th. The ramps will be closed though Monday, November 4th.



MDOT advises the northbound US-23 exit ramp will be detoured via Arkona Road Exit 27 and Dexter Road to Plank Road. The northbound US-23 entrance ramp will be detoured via Stanford Road, County Road and Dexter Road to US-23.





Travel advisory for I-94 in Washtenaw County:



The westbound I-94 ramp to westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed for pavement repairs. The closures will be in effect from 9am today, through 3pm Wednesday.



Photo: Google Street View