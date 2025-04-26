US-127 Rolling Closures Sunday

Rolling closures are scheduled on US-127 on Sunday in Ingham County.



MDOT advises of the following intermittent ramp closures on Sunday in the Lansing area to allow crews to install sign covers:



-The westbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-127

-The Dunckel Road entrance ramp to northbound US-127

The Trowbridge Road entrance ramp to northbound US-127



The project timing is estimated from 1 to 2pm Sunday.



MDOT says the work will require a slow rolling closure on northbound US-127. Traffic control will be maintained by the Michigan State Police.



Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.



The work is part of the $205 million investment to rebuild US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496 to address safety concerns, improve roadway geometrics and improve vehicular movement.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer commented "Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to grow our economy, helping Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely. By the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired or replaced nearly 24,500 lane miles of roads and 1,900 bridges, supporting thousands of good-paying, local jobs without raising taxes by a dime. This year, let's build on our momentum to pass a bipartisan local road funding plan so we can keep fixing our damn roads and creating good-paying, local jobs."



