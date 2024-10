Ramps To Silver Lake Road To Close

October 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@swhmi.com





Another travel advisory for local motorists.



The southbound US-23 ramps to and from Silver Lake Road will be closed for the next two weekends to complete a pipe crossing in Green Oak Township.



Those closures will be in effect from 5am Saturday, October 5th through 5am Monday, October 7th; and then again during the same time frame Saturday, October 12th through Monday the 14th.