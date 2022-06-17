M-59 Ramps To Northbound US-23 To Close Friday Night

June 17, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Freeway ramp closures are scheduled tonight in the Hartland area and motorists should anticipate delays.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the M-59 ramps to northbound US-23 for rebuilding tonight.



This work is part of the M-59 resurfacing, safety, and drainage upgrades project, which will occur in multiple stages. Access will be maintained to all businesses throughout the project.



The ramps are scheduled to close at 10pm tonight, and reopen around 6am tomorrow.



Traffic will be detoured via Old US-23 to the Clyde Road entrance ramp to northbound US-23. MDOT advises that motorists should expect delays.



The larger overall M-59 project completion date is November 15th. Based on economic modeling, MDOT says the investment is expected to directly and in-directly support around 144 jobs.



Officials say the project will provide a safer, smoother ride, along with drainage improvements that will ensure the integrity of the roadway. The closures are said to be necessary with this type of work to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.