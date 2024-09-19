Ramp Closures Begin at I-96/US 23 Interchange

September 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT is shutting down the eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US 23 between 9a-5p Thursday as part of its Flex Route Project. Traffic will be detoured to Kensington Road to westbound I-96 to southbound US-23.



On Friday, the northbound US 23 ramp to eastbound I-96 will close from 7a-3p. Traffic will be detoured to westbound I-96 to Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.



Nightly closures begin Monday on the eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US 23 between 8p-5a, through Friday morning.



Also, nightly closures are planned for the northbound US 23 ramp to eastbound I-96 between 9p-6a next Monday through Friday.