Ramp Closures Begin at I-96/US 23 Interchange
September 19, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
MDOT is shutting down the eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US 23 between 9a-5p Thursday as part of its Flex Route Project. Traffic will be detoured to Kensington Road to westbound I-96 to southbound US-23.
On Friday, the northbound US 23 ramp to eastbound I-96 will close from 7a-3p. Traffic will be detoured to westbound I-96 to Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.
Nightly closures begin Monday on the eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US 23 between 8p-5a, through Friday morning.
Also, nightly closures are planned for the northbound US 23 ramp to eastbound I-96 between 9p-6a next Monday through Friday.