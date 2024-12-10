I-475 Ramp Closures In Genesee County

Due to recent snowfall, ramp closures for lighting improvements along the southbound and northbound I-475 exit ramps to eastbound I-69 in the Davison area have been rescheduled for this Wednesday.



MDOT is investing approximately $60,000 to improve the lighting along the exit ramps to eastbound I-69. The work is being done to address damage to the freeway lighting infrastructure caused by vehicle crashes.



Work will include freeway lighting improvements as well as guardrail repairs. The ramps were previously closed in November for initial improvements. The upcoming closure involves installing new light poles. Work is scheduled to start around 8am Wednesday and be completed by 4:30pm.



As for traffic restrictions, MDOT says both the southbound and northbound I-475 ramps to eastbound I-69 will be closed. Ramp traffic will be detoured via westbound I-69 Exit 6 to Hammerberg Road Exit 135 and then back on to eastbound I-69.