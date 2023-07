Weekend Ramp Closure WB I-96 To NB US-23

July 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A weekend ramp closure starts tomorrow on US-23 in Brighton Township.



The westbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23 will be closed starting around 6am Saturday.



The detour route instructs traffic to continue on westbound I-96 to Spencer Road, and then re-enter on eastbound I-96 to northbound US-23.



The closure is expected to be in effect until roughly 5am Monday.