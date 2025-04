Travel Advisory For I-96 In Livingston County

April 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ramp closure will greet motorists come Monday in the Genoa Township/Howell area.



MDOT advises the eastbound/westbound Latson Road ramp to I-96 will be closed for maintenance.



The closure will be in effect from 8am Monday, through 5pm Thursday.



Traffic will be detoured via the Grand River (Lake Chemung) entrance ramp to eastbound I-96.