Westbound I-96 Ramp Closing To NB I-275 Sunday

July 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Sunday ramp closures are planned at the I-96/275 interchange.



The westbound I-96 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed for concrete paving of the ramp from roughly 6am to 2pm Sunday. Work is weather dependent.



The detour for both eastbound and westbound I-96/M-14 ramp traffic to northbound I-275 is to take southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road, then take northbound I-275.



Currently, the eastbound I-96/M-14 ramp to northbound I-275 is closed through early August. The posted detour for that ramp closure will not be available during this weekend’s ramp closure.



MDOT says there continues to be numerous crashes in work zones that endanger workers and drivers, which has led to additional Michigan State Police presence in work zones - particularly the Revive275 work zone. The decision to close the ramp during the work was made to ensure a safer work zone in tighter locations.