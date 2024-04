I-94 Ramp Closure Saturday Morning

April 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT has issued a travel advisory for US-23 in Washtenaw County this weekend.



The westbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed for permit work for 7 to 11am on Saturday.



Portable changeable message signs will be up in the area to alert motorists.