Ralph Schlaff September Veteran Of The Month

September 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council has named its September Veteran of the Month.



Ralph Schlaff is a proud U.S. Army Cold War Veteran who served from 1961–1964 with the 701st Ordnance Company D at Fort Riley, Kansas, home of the “Big Red One”.



His service included Operation Red Arrow and Operation Long Thrust, deploying to Berlin during one of the most tense periods of the Cold War.



Schlaff has continued his lifelong commitment to veterans through decades of service.

He is a Lifetime Member of VFW Post 4357, where he has served as Quartermaster for more than 31 years. He is also a dedicated member of American Legion Post 235 in Brighton and AMVETS, actively supporting veteran programs, community outreach, and the values he defended in uniform.



The Council said Schlaff’s record reflects a lifetime of duty - in service to the nation, and in steadfast support of the veteran community.