Ralph Rebandt's Faith Guides His Gubernatorial Run in Michigan

May 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ralph Rebandt is one of five Michigan Republicans running in this year's gubernatorial primary. WHMI News caught up with the Woodhaven native at this month's Lincoln Day Dinner, hosted by the Livingston County GOP.



"Lowering taxes. Getting rid of taxes. Lowering the budget. It's a whole comprehensive plan," Rebandt said of his platform.



"From not only dealing with finances with the budget, but the bigger problem of unelected bureaucrats, which is the MEDC appointed commission by the governor, who are forcing green energy down our throats. We have a whole restructuring plan on our website (linked below) with the blueprint."



After a lifetime in ministry, Ralph founded Michigan Lighthouse Ministries to mobilize pastors and people of faith for civic engagement.



He serves as the Chaplain for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Southeastern Michigan Chiefs of Police, the Farmington Hills Police Department, and the Beverly Hills Police Department.



"We have to overhaul everything," Rebandt said. "For example in the prison system, because I know what's going on in that department with the prisons, it's a revolving door."



"When people get into prison, they do their time. They come out, and within six months, 50 percent are back in. The program is failing. Why would we keep helping a failing program? Why would be keep putting money into a failing education program? We need to totally revamp it."



Rebandt said there are many other prison programs that are working, and are faith-based. That faith guides his political agenda.



"As a candidate for governor, I'm speaking out against abortion even though it's in the (Michigan) constitution," he said. "People need to know the truth about it, and I'm willing to do that. I'm willing to even sacrafice my run."



"There are candidates whose consultants are telling them don't talk about abortion. If you do, you're not going to get elected. I'm saying that's nonesense. Talk about abortion, because people need to know the truth."



You can listen to more of Ralph Rebandt and other Republicans running for Michigan governor on WHMI's podcast page, linked below.



Photo courtesy of rebandtforgovernor.com