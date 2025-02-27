Rain Barrels and Compost Bins on Sale Through Solid Waste Program

February 27, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Compost bins and rain barrels are on sale through the Livingston County Solid Waste Program until March 28.



SYSTERN Rain Barrels can be purchased for $69.95 and Earth Machine Compost Bins for $64.95. Both have a $130 value. Compost pails, rodent screens and aerators are also available.



The pricing is available through an online pre-order sale only. All orders must be submitted and paid for by March 28, or while supplies last. All orders will be available Apr. 12 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Livingston County Garage, located at 918 North St., in Howell.



The sale is available through the waste program and the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



More information about the sale and composting can be found at the link below. Information is also available by calling the Livingston County Solid Waste Program at 517-545-9009 during normal business hours or by emailing solidwaste@livgov.com.