Railroad Crossing Repairs To Close Dorr Road

May 30, 2019

Drivers in Genoa Township will need to find an alternate route next week due to ongoing construction.



The Livingston County Road Commission says that Dorr Road will be closed starting Monday due to repairs needed on the railroad crossing just south of Crooked Lake Road. The closure will be in place until Friday as crews with CSX Transportation make the needed repairs.



Signs will be placed near the crossing in advance of the start date to notify motorists of the upcoming closure. (JK)