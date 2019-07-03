Railroad Crossing Repairs To Close Chilson Road

Drivers in Genoa Township may need to plan a different route for Monday.



The Livingston County Road Commission says that Chilson Road will be closed for the day at the CSX Railroad crossing, located north of I-96. The railroad authority will be repaving the road approaches in advance of the tracks. Signs will be placed near the crossing to notify motorists of the upcoming closure.



The work is just the latest in a series of crossing upgrades across Livingston County in the past month that have included work on Challis Road in Brighton, Crooked Lake Road west of Dorr Road in Genoa Township and at several locations in Handy Township.



As for Monday’s Chilson Road upgrade, the road commission advises that weather, changes in contractor’s schedules, or other factors could alter the project timing. (JK)