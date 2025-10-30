More Railroad Crossing Repair Projects Announced

October 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More railroad crossing repair projects have been announced in Genoa and Howell Townships.



The Livingston County Road Commission issued updated advisories today.



In Howell Township, a one-day project has been scheduled for next Wednesday on Burkhart Road at the CSX Railroad tracks. Burkhart Road will be closed at the tracks for the workday.



Signs were to be posted today in advance of the crossing to notify motorists of the upcoming closure. Motorists should plan an alternate route.



In Genoa Township, also next Wednesday, repairs will be made to the crossing on Latson Road at the CSX Railroad tracks near I-96. That one-day job will involve replacement of railroad ties within the inside (left) lanes of northbound and southbound Latson Road by the railroad authority (CSX Transportation).



The Road Commission advises that Latson Road will be open to traffic, but traffic will be shifted to the outside (right) lanes in each direction of travel. It says minimal delays should be expected.



Meanwhile, the start date has changed for the earlier announced Crooked Lake Road CSX crossing, just west of Dorr Road in Genoa Township. It was moved from Monday to Tuesday. Crooked Lake Road will be closed at the CSX railroad, located just west of Dorr Road, for the duration of the project through Friday.



And a reminder for Howell Township, repair of the grade crossing on Barron Road will be done by Great Lakes Central Railroad. Barron Road will be closed at the tracks about a quarter-mile west of Oak Grove Road all next week.