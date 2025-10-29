Railroad Crossing Repairs In Genoa & Howell Townships

October 29, 2025

Some railroad crossing repair work coming to Genoa and Howell Townships.



In Genoa Township, CSX Transportation will be repairing the grade crossing on Crooked Lake Road. Crooked Lake Road will be closed at the railroad tracks, located just west of Dorr Road, for the duration of the project.



In Howell Township, repair of the grade crossing on Barron Road will be done by Great Lakes Central Railroad. Barron Road will be closed at the tracks about a quarter-mile west of Oak Grove Road during the project.



Both projects start Monday. Work should wrap up for each by next Friday, weather permitting.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that signs will be placed near the crossings in advance of the start date to notify motorists of the upcoming closures.