Railroad Crossing Repairs Next Week In Holly Area

October 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some railroad crossing repairs will prompt a road closure in the Holly area next week.



Lake State Railway Company expects to close Buckhorn Lake Road from Rattalee Lake Road to Fenton Road in Rose Township for railroad-crossing repairs starting Monday, October 26th and lasting through next Friday, October 30th.



Access to homes and businesses along Buckhorn Lake Road will be maintained north and south of the closure, located just north of Rattalee Lake Road.



The thru-traffic detour route is Rattalee Lake Road to Milford Road to Fenton Road, back to Buckhorn Lake Road, and vice versa.



This section of Buckhorn Lake Road carries approximately 360 vehicles daily.



For questions regarding the repairs, contact Lake State Railway at 989-393-9800.