Railroad Crossing Repair In City Of Brighton Starts Monday

November 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A railroad crossing repair will result in an intersection closure and detour in the City of Brighton this week.



CSX Railroad advised that it will be closing the railroad crossing at N. Fourth and Walnut Street on Monday, November 2nd around 8:30am and then re-opening it on Friday, November 6th to complete the repair of the tracks.



The work will require the complete closure of the intersection for the entire week.



Residents in the area will have vehicular access to and from their homes, although they may experience some delays.



The City said it’s a “much needed repair of this crossing” and asks that motorists obey all closed roads and follow detour signs.



Contact dps@brightoncitymi.gov or 810.225.8001 for questions or concerns.