Prosecutor Candidate Endorsed By Kym Worthy

October 25, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Ragan Lake, the Democratic candidate for Livingston County Prosecutor, recently received the endorsement of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.



Worthy says “Ragan has the experience needed to serve as Prosecutor of Livingston County. Not only does she have the experience, she deeply cares about the people that are involved in the criminal justice system and will protect the rights of all parties. Ragan’s ideas for change in Livingston County are a reflection of today’s current events and will be beneficial to all involved.”



Worthy has been Wayne County’s Prosecutor since 2004. Prior to becoming Prosecutor, Worthy was a Wayne county circuit court judge for 10 years. A press release states Worthy started her career as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with her most notable case being the prosecution of two Detroit police officers in the beating death of Malice Green. As Wayne County Prosecutor, she prosecuted Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and led the effort to ensure that a massive backlog of unprocessed Detroit sexual assault kits were tested. In 2018, Kym Worthy was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.



Lake commented that the endorsement is very special to her because Worthy has always embodied to me what a county prosecutor should be – adding she’s respected by attorneys, court personnel and law enforcement alike regardless of political affiliation for her commitment to justice. Lake said Worthy has always promoted ethics and fairness over convictions. As Livingston County Prosecutor, Lake pledged to take the lessons learned from Worthy and her executive team to develop best practices to guide the office’s core mission of promoting justice.



Lake is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. She is a member of the Child Abuse Unit where she prosecutes felony cases involving child victims and witnesses including child abuse cases, sexual assault cases with child victims and homicide cases with child victims or witnesses.



Lake will face off against former Livingston County Judge David Reader in the November 3rd General Election.