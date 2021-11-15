Raffle Will Offer 10k Jewelry Spree

November 15, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A chance to win a jewelry shopping spree will simultaneously benefit a local organization that helps out those facing life-altering obstacles.



Fund a Life, a Brighton-based nonprofit, has partnered with Cooper & Binkley Jewelers of Brighton, to offer a unique raffle for $10,000 worth of jewelry. Only 100 raffle tickets, each posting $200, will be sold, with the winner given an exclusive private opportunity to shop at Cooper & Binkley after standard business hours with the store open exclusively to the winner and their guest.



It will take place at a mutually agreed upon time, but the week of December 13th has been suggested as that’s when the store will be decorated and lit for the Christmas season. Cooper & Binkley Jewelers will also provide champagne and treats and have staff on hand to help with selection.



Fund a Life is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit based with a mission to help individuals and families overcome emotional and financial obstacles caused by major life-altering circumstances of all kinds. This broad mission enables their team to fulfill a wide array of needs that people encounter during crisis times in their lives by providing them with grant opportunities awarded directly to them to help shine light in their darkest moments.



Cooper & Binkley Jewelers is owned and operated by Mark and Barb Binkley and has served the community since 1949 in their Downtown Brighton location.

Tickets are available at Cooper & Binkley Jewelers and from Fund a Life Board Members. The drawing will be held on Friday, December 10th at 2pm and ticket holders need not be present to win.