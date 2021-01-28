Free Radon Kits Available For Hamburg Township Residents

January 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Free radon test kits are being offered to Hamburg Township residents.



The township received the kits from the Livingston County Health Department to help distribute as January is National Radon Action Month. Radon is tasteless, odorless, and colorless and has no warning symptoms so testing is the only way to know if a home poses any risk from radon. Township Clerk Mike Dolan says radon occurs naturally and happens to be in high concentrations in pockets in Livingston County, including in Hamburg. He says radon is the number one environmental cause of cancer deaths and the number two cause of lung cancer deaths, outside of smoking. According to a study conducted by the MDEQ, radon is present in elevated levels in about 40% of Livingston County homes. One in eight Michigan homes is likely to have an elevated radon level.



Dolan tells WHMI they want people to take advantage of the free kits and get their homes tested. He noted that if radon is detected following a test, there are remediation programs out there to make a home safe and offset costs. Dolan cautioned that the kits generally go pretty quick and can be picked up at the Township Hall on Merrill Road Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm. Dolan added that if a resident doesn’t feel comfortable coming in to the building, they can always contact the Township Hall 810-231-1000 and press 0 and staff would be happy to bring a kit out to someone’s car so long as they’re still available.



Meanwhile, more information about radon can be found on the Livingston County Health Department’s website. That link is provided.