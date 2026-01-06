Radon Action Month Testing Could Save Lives

January 6, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announces January as Radon Action Month. Meanwhile, many Michiganders are unaware of the hidden dangers of radon gas exposure.



Radon is an environmental hazard that enters in from the soil. It cannot be seen, has no smell or taste, and has no short-term side effects or warning signs.



Long-term exposure also increases the risk of lung cancer. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that radon is responsible for about 20,000 lung cancer deaths each year.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging everyone to learn more about this radioactive gas while testing their homes for it this winter. Homes should be tested every two to five years.



A link is posted below to learn more about the Michigan Indoor Radon Program.