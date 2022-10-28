“Radium Girls” Coming to Howell High School

October 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A play that tells the true story of women poisoned by radium while painting watch dials is coming to Howell High School.



The Howell High School Performing Arts Department will present D.W. Gregory's acclaimed play "Radium Girls" November 4th, 5th and 6th. A press release states that "Radium Girls" is the true story of three women, Grace Fryer (Olivia Dechy), Irene Rudolph (Kaiyah Luethy), and Kathryn Schaub (Haley Matta), who paint watch dials in the U.S. Radium Company Plant.



The women are instructed to finely point their brushes by molding the bristles with their mouths while painting, causing them to ingest the paint. The plant's owner, Arthur Roeder (Brett Lee), is excited about the promising future of radium and the company's growth.



As many of the women working in the plant begin to notice they are experiencing health issues, and one worker dies, Arthur and the U.S. Radium work to keep their employees from talking to the press. Undaunted by her former employer and the concerns of her family, Grace fights for justice for herself and her former co-workers in the courts.



All shows will take place at the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center off Grand River. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online via the provided link or at the door.